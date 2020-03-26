Full Year 2019 Orascom Construction PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Orascom Construction Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 26th of March 2020.



And now I'd like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Osama Bishai. Please go ahead, sir.



Osama Anwa Bishai - Orascom Construction PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and good afternoon, everybody. First, I hope everybody is safe and sound and taking care of their families. These are quite challenging times, I assume, for everybody without exception. Considering today, I mean, I don't want to dwell a lot about the numbers to allow you to ask whatever questions you need, but it's obvious we need to address the current events. We are currently in communication with all our clients, whether in the MENA region, particularly in Egypt or in the U.S. We are closely coordinating with them our action plan. Our priority is, number one, the safety and the health of our people and the safety