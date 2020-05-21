Q1 2020 Orascom Construction PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Osama Anwa Bishai - Orascom Construction PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining our call for the results of Q1 2020. Let me start first with some headlines and give you a flavor of some of the issues that we are facing due to the current situation. And then after that, Ms. Reham Beltagy, our CFO, will share with you the numbers, and then we'll try to be efficient as possible and then allow you as much time for questions and answers.



To summarize Q1, we have successfully acquired additional business of $600 million, almost, to maintain a backlog of $5.4 billion, very close to the one we had at the end of 2019, which is something that we are very proud of. We also have achieved