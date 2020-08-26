Half Year 2020 Orascom Construction PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, and good morning, everybody. We are welcoming you back for our H1 results call. First of all, we're quite happy that how the business reacted over the last quarter which was coupled with the COVID-19 challenges. We believe we have demonstrated a good resilient attitude as far as the operation is concerned and as far as also our financial performance. Most of our business is almost split between the U.S. and Egypt. Both areas had a much more flexible attitude versus lockdown concept. We -- in Egypt, we have worked almost fully operational, obviously, putting in mind the precautions that we take for