Nov 19, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Osama Anwa Bishai - Orascom Construction PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, and good morning, everybody. We're here to brief you on our results for the Q3 2020 and our 9 months. First, I would like to hope that everybody is safe and healthy. I mean, we're seeing a major uptick in the COVID-19 cases, so I hope that everybody is safe.



As far as our group is concerned, we are still maintaining our position on making the efforts to protect our people from the COVID-19 situation. We're continuing to do temperature checks, disinfections, cleaning up of sites, on both sides of the Atlantic in the U.S. and in MENA, particularly in Egypt, in order to avoid any issues regarding our labor force and personnel and