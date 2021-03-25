Q4 2020 Orascom Construction PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Orascom Construction Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Osama Bishai. Please go ahead.



Osama Anwa Bishai - Orascom Construction PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, good morning, everybody. We are welcoming you for our 2020 results call. I'll briefly make an introduction, and then Reham, our CFO, will just run you through the numbers, and then we'll open the discussions for everybody's queries.



First, 2020 was a challenging year. It was -- we had an unprecedented situation where it took some time for everybody to start to get acquainted with how to deal with this situation. We believe we are a little bit lucky because our main operating areas, mainly Egypt and the U.S., the confinement and the closing down of the business was quite limited. It allowed us to operate in a reasonable manner. We had