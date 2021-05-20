Q1 2021 Orascom Construction PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Osama Anwa Bishai - Orascom Construction PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and good afternoon, everybody. Welcome back to our Q1 results call.



First, I would like to reiterate the fact that we are still acting diligently on addressing the current pandemic situation on all our sites, whether in the Middle East or in the States. We are staying vigilant. We are seeing, obviously, major improvements in the U.S. On the other hand, particularly in Egypt, the situation is pretty much under our monitoring due to the fact that we're seeing some increase in cases. Nevertheless, we are maintaining our protocols that we have started almost 1.5 years ago, monitoring our employees, our labor, tracking everybody. We