Q2 2021 Orascom Construction PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Osama Anwa Bishai - Orascom Construction PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, good afternoon, everybody. I'd like you -- to welcome you back. I hope you had enjoyed the good summer.



First, I would like to make a quick tribute. We have -- in August, we had the event of losing the founder of our organization. He passed away at the age of 91. He was a great captain of the industry. He was a great philanthropist. It was a major loss for a lot of people that worked with him and obviously, more to his family and friends.



Moving on to the numbers. For the first half of this year, we have achieved slightly shy of $1.7 billion of revenue with, let's say, the expected or targeted EBITDA margin of 6% consolidated