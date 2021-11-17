Q3 2021 Orascom Construction PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Osama Anwa Bishai - Orascom Construction PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon and good morning, everybody. Welcome to our 9 months results call. Let's get to our -- we'll go through our usual. I will just make a quick presentation. Reham will elaborate on the financials. And then we will be ready to take all your questions and queries.



Basically, this quarter reflects -- and Reham will go into the actual numbers. We had 9 months revenue of $2.5 billion for the 9 months and an EBITDA of $146 million, again, for the 9 months. We believe that we have a steady performance as far as our revenue and EBITDA. Our EBITDA over the 9 months are within our targets.



We are aware that Q3 reflected a lower EBITDA margin. I believe this is