Q4 2021 Orascom Construction PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Orascom Construction FY 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Osama Bishai. Please go ahead.



Osama Anwa Bishai - Orascom Construction PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, good morning, everybody. Welcome to our end of year conference call. Obviously, once we were preparing the results and getting ready for our Board and announcement, I believe that the world has changed a little bit between now and then. But nevertheless, I would just give you a quick snapshot of what happened in 2021. And Reham, our CFO, will go through the numbers. And then we'll allow the Q&A because, obviously, I fully appreciate that everybody wants to address a lot of queries due to the events of the last 48 hours in Egypt and also the current global events.



2021 was a challenging year. It was a continuation of the COVID-19 saga. Nevertheless, we felt that we