Q1 2022 Orascom Construction PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's Orascom Construction First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Osama Bishai, the CEO.



Osama Anwa Bishai - Orascom Construction PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning. Good afternoon. I'd like to welcome everybody for the Q1 results call. I'll just make a little bit of an introduction and indicate some highlights, and then I will leave the floor to Reham Beltagy, our CFO, to share with you the numbers, and then we'll open the floor for the Q&A.



For Q1, we had a revenue of $980 million with a consolidated EBITDA of slightly more than $50 million for this quarter. Our net profit from operations was $24.1 million. Our net cash position went down compared to 31st of December to around $37 million.



It's also important to highlight that our current backlog at 31st of March is $5.5 billion. Two important facts here. We have added $618