Q2 2022 Orascom Construction PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2022

Osama Anwa Bishai - Orascom Construction PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, good morning, everybody. Welcome back to our results call. I hope everybody had time to enjoy a good summer. Today, we are releasing our H1 results. We believe that we have a steady progress on our revenues, even our revenues are increased 13% year-to-year. We're showing a slight decrease on our EBITDA and net profit, but that obviously is due to the current situation in the overall global market.



Before we get into the details of that, we are happy to report that we are progressing well on our health and safety efforts regarding across the whole group. The U.S. are performing extremely well as far as the number of LTIs compared to the number of man hours consumed. The same for Egypt, particularly on the second quarter. Plus the fact that we