Q1 2023 Orascom Construction PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Good morning and good afternoon, everybody. First, my apologies that we had to change the time of the call due to some business considerations that were not planned ahead. So my apologies for that.



In review of Q1 2023, I think if we look at the numbers, we have achieved a revenue of $800 million for the quarter with an EBITDA of $35.5 million and net profits of $36 million for Q1, with a net cash position of $159 million. I think the details of the numbers will be shared with my colleague, Reham.



We have a solid backlog. We have also a solid revenue in foreign currency. I mean, we were quite -- we feel that we have a robust, let's say,