Aug 30, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Osama Anwa Bishai - Orascom Construction PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our H1 2023 call. It has been a very interesting quarter for us. We have continued our steps towards executing our strategy. Number one, we have extracted value from what we consider mature assets and created a windfall for the shareholders doing that. And that has been an ongoing discussion for quite a while, but has been materialized in Q2 this year.



The second main event that we had, we made a share buyback for a tranche of the shares equal to 5.6% at an interesting value, again, technically giving back value to the shareholders, which we have been doing for quite a while. And we believe that this was done during an