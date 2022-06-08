Jun 08, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT
Errol Smart - Orion Minerals Ltd - MD and CEO
Thanks a lot. People have described me as the mad hatter that went back to South Africa. But I wouldn't be that mad if these projects weren't that good. They really are an exceptional opportunity in a completely ignored mineral belt. So the Northern Cape of South Africa, that's 30% of the surface area of South Africa and only 3% of the population.
This area where we've got our projects has produced over 2.5 million tonnes of copper in the last century and at the moment produces none. Not because there isn't any left, because it was all abandoned in the 1980s and 1990s, as we went through low metal prices at the same time that government and mining systems were changing in South Africa.
This is a very prolific mining area in South Africa. Vedanta are busy building an 8 million tonne per annum milling operation that will produce half a million tonnes a year of zinc. It'll be one of the biggest zinc production hubs in the world. We have tied up two mineral belts 450 [ks] apart with a complete smorgasbord of minerals, it's absolutely incredible.
