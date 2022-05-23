May 23, 2022 - May 24, 2022 / NTS GMT

Matthew Yates - OreCorp Limited - CEO & Managing Director



Good morning. All right, so just going to run you quickly through OreCorp. We're focused on Nyanzaga Gold Project in Northern Tanzania, where we see the opportunity to develop a large, high-grade resource over 12-year life of mine, producing north of 200,000 ounces a year. We've recently received our special mining license, which had been a long time in coming, but we're very pleased that it's now with us.



Associated framework agreement's concluded as well. And in doing so now, we're going to focus OreCorp purely on Tanzania. So to that end, we've demerged our West Australian assets in a highly successful IPO with Solstice Minerals. And we have the right team to lead the company forward and a good healthy cash balance.



In terms of that, Board dominated by former Equinox people, chaired by Craig Williams, who is with us today in the audience. And we've also then established a nice share registry dominated by institutions and high-net-worth individuals and have kept a tight capital structure and about 400 million