Q3 2023 Oriental Weavers Carpet Co SAE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 20, 2023

Right. So good evening, everyone. Happy to be with you in the call for the first time, and I'm a new joiner. So I'm happy I joined, happy I came along with good results. So let's start.



Quarter 3 was actually a good quarter. We've scored a net revenue of EGP 4.5 billion. That is around 50% ahead of last year, ahead of quarter 3 2022. So this is basically driven by a multiple of factors. We had a volume growth all in all in local and in export business.