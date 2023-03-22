Half Year 2023 OUTsurance Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Marthinus C. Visser - OUTsurance Group Limited - CEO



(technical difficulty)



results presentation for OUTsurance Group for the 6 months ending 31 December 2022. We'd like to take you through a slide deck. I'm Marthinus Visser, Group CEO; and I've got Jan Hofmeyr, Group CFO, with me. So let's kick off.



And we'll start with some of the macroeconomic trends and just how these impacted on our operational performance. So the first one you can see there is CPI, and as you can see, there's been a steep step up over the last 2 years. And that obviously impacted on claims cost and claims inflation in turn as well as on premium growth. So we had some tailwinds as a result of the high claims inflation and premium inflation, but we also had some headwinds that we had to navigate in terms of claims cost.



If we then consider interest rates, we can see the -- that the context there is that in the last year, it stepped up significantly. And this provided us with a tailwind, especially so in Australia, where it came off a very low base. And hopefully, it will settle at a new normal, which is