Director Maritza Montiel has sold 7,000 shares of McCormick & Co Inc (MKC, Financial) on March 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $77 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $539,000.

McCormick & Co Inc is a global leader in flavor, with the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the entire food industry. The company operates in two business segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. McCormick & Co Inc's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories.

Over the past year, Maritza Montiel has engaged in insider trading activities involving the sale of 7,000 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. The insider's recent sale contributes to a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 9 insider sells for McCormick & Co Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, McCormick & Co Inc's shares were trading at $77, giving the company a market capitalization of $20.63 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 29.32, which is above the industry median of 18.13 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for McCormick & Co Inc. This indicates a higher valuation compared to the industry average and the company's own historical valuation metrics.

Considering the stock's price of $77 and a GuruFocus Value of $89.81, McCormick & Co Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may provide investors with an insight into their perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader market conditions, the company's performance, and other relevant factors when evaluating the significance of insider trading activities.

