PainChek Ltd at NWR Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Mar 22, 2023 / 02:40AM GMT

Matt Wright - NWR Communications - IR



Hello and welcome back to the NWR Virtual Healthcare Conference. My name is Matt Wright. Next up, we have PainChek which is listed on the ASX under the ticker, PCK. And joining us from PainChek is the CEO, Philip Daffas. Prior to PainChek, Philip's previous roles included VP of global marketing at Cochlear and global marketing with Roche Diagnostics based in the German headquarters of that company.



Before we get started, and a reminder to everyone, if you have a question, please feel free to submit it using the Q&A panel within Zoom, and we'll get to those at the end. But I'll pass it over to Philip to go through the slides first. So please go ahead.



Philip Daffas - PainChek Limited - CEO & Managing Director



Thank you, Matt. And welcome to everyone, and thanks for joining us this afternoon. I'll be presenting the PainChek results in the December quarter and the overall good business progress of the company.



As we see today, PainChek is progressing very positively on all fronts of position for