PainChek Ltd Corporate Presentation Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 20, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Matt Wright

NWR Communications - IR

* Philip Daffas

PainChek Ltd - CEO & MD



=====================

Matt Wright - NWR Communications - IR



Welcome back to the NWR Virtual Health Care Conference. Next up, we have the CEO and Managing Director of PainChek, Philip Daffas. Philip has held senior business leadership positions, building global medical device businesses in the cardiovascular diabetes, hearing impairment, and pathology sectors.



He has roles with Cochlear, including European sales and marketing director based in London. (inaudible) promote to Cochlear's Vice President, Global Marketing in Sydney. Philip's earlier experience was in Europe with Pfizer, Eli Lilly, and Roche Diagnostics where he was a global marketing director in the diabetes care business unit based in Manheim, Germany.



PainChek is the world's first regulatory cleared medical device for the assessment of pain, enabling best practice pain