Property for Industry Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Anthony Montgomery Beverley - Property For Industry Limited - Board Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, it's just gone 11:00, so I'll call the order -- the meeting to order. My name is Anthony Beverley, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Property For Industry.



Welcome to the 25th Annual Meeting of the company. I can see that we have a quorum, so we'll get under way.



Before I start, can I ask you, please, to put your phones on silent and in the case of an emergency, to follow the directions of the Eden Park staff, who will show us to the appropriate exit.



So on the screen behind me is the agenda for the meeting, and although the company representatives here are familiar faces to many of you, there have been some significant changes since last meeting. And I will talk about that before Simon takes us through the annual results and our refreshed strategy. There will then be an opportunity to ask questions or make comments about those presentations for -- about the financial statements and auditor's report. And there will, of course, be an opportunity to have a general