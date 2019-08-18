Aug 18, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT

Presentation

Aug 18, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Craig Peirce

Property For Industry Limited - Chief Finance & Operating Officer

* Simon Woodhams

Property For Industry Limited - CEO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Jeremy Andrew Simpson

Forsyth Barr Group Ltd., Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst of New Zealand Equities

* Nick Mar

Macquarie Research - Analyst

* Owen Batchelor

Jarden Limited, Research Division - VP of Equity Research

* Shane Solly

Harbour Asset Management Limited - Director & Portfolio Manager



=====================

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to PFI Interim Results Presentation Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Simon Woodhams. Thank you. Please