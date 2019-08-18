Aug 18, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT
Presentation
Aug 18, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Craig Peirce
Property For Industry Limited - Chief Finance & Operating Officer
* Simon Woodhams
Property For Industry Limited - CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Jeremy Andrew Simpson
Forsyth Barr Group Ltd., Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst of New Zealand Equities
* Nick Mar
Macquarie Research - Analyst
* Owen Batchelor
Jarden Limited, Research Division - VP of Equity Research
* Shane Solly
Harbour Asset Management Limited - Director & Portfolio Manager
=====================
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to PFI Interim Results Presentation Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Simon Woodhams. Thank you. Please
Interim 2019 Property for Industry Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 18, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...