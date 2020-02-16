Feb 16, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Simon Woodhams - Property For Industry Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to PFI's 2019 annual results briefing. Simon Woodhams speaking, CEO. Alongside with me today is Craig Peirce, our Chief Finance and Operating Officer.



Today, Craig and I will speak to the topics outlined on the Contents page. I will begin by reviewing the highlights for the year, then give an overview of the portfolio and its performance along with a summary of the key transactions throughout the period. Craig will then going to take you through the 2019 results and update you on our capital management. I will give a brief update on the market and then review our priorities before opening the session up for