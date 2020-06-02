Property for Industry Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 02, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Anthony Montgomery Beverley - Property For Industry Limited - Independent Board Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's just gone past 11:00 a.m., and I'd like to call the meeting to order.



My name is Anthony Beverley, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors of PFI. Welcome to the 26th Annual Meeting of PFI. We have a quorum present, so let's get underway.



Given the restrictions on gatherings in place due to COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting is a little different to our usual annual meeting, being our first-ever virtual meeting actually, and we are sorry that we cannot meet with you like we normally do. In order for this virtual meeting to run smoothly, we will need to do a few things a little differently, namely questions and answers and voting.



First, let's deal with the procedure around questions and answers. Any shareholder or appointed proxy is eligible to ask questions. If you would like to ask a question, press the Questions button on your computer, tablet or mobile, and then type and submit your question. It will then be sent to the Board for an answer.