Sep 03, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PFI Interim Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, CEO, Simon Woodhams. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Simon Woodhams - Property For Industry Limited - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to Property For Industry's interim results announcement for the 6 months to June 30, 2020. As Tara said, it's Simon speaking, I'm the CEO of PFI. And alongside me today is Craig Peirce, our Chief Finance and Operating Officer. (Operator Instructions)
All right. This morning, Craig and I will speak to the topics outlined in the agenda on Page 2 of the presentation. I'll begin by reviewing the highlights for the period and give an update on COVID-19, followed by an overview of the portfolio and its key metrics as at June 30, Craig is then going to give you an ESG update and take you through the interim results before presenting sections on capital management in the market.
After which, I'll give you an update on our priorities
Interim 2020 Property for Industry Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 03, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...