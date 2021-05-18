Property for Industry Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Anthony Montgomery Beverley - Property For Industry Limited - Independent Board Chairman



So ladies and gentlemen, it's just gone past 11, so I'd like to call a meeting to order. Good morning.



My name is Anthony Beverley, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Property For Industry. Welcome to the 27th Annual Meeting of PFI. We have a quorum present so let's get underway.



This year, actually, we are holding our first ever hybrid meeting, meaning that we have participants here in person and attended virtually. (Operator Instructions)



And in case of emergency, please follow the instructions of the Eden Park staff. The nearest exit is back down the entry to Gate G that you would have entered from, and the assembly point is on Reimers Ave.



In order for this hybrid meeting to run smoothly, I'd just like to confirm how questions and answers and how voting will work. First, let's deal with the procedure around questions and answers. Any shareholder or appointed proxy is eligible to ask questions. If an eligible online attendee would like to ask a question, you can