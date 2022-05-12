Property for Industry Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Anthony Montgomery Beverley - Property For Industry Limited - Independent Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, it's gone faster than we thought. So we call the meeting to order, if we can, please. Good morning. My name is Anthony Beverley, and I'm the Chair of the Board of Directors of PFI.



Welcome to the 28th Annual Meeting of PFI. And it's a pleasure to have you here today. It's obviously still chaotic conditions we live in. And a lot of people in the market and the public are very cautious still about COVID, of course. So we appreciate you taking the effort to come along today. Thank you very much. We obviously have a quorum. So let's get underway.



This year, we are once again holding the meeting as a hybrid meeting, which means that we have participants both here in person, of course, and attending virtually.



Before we start, can I just remind those who are here in person to please put your phones on side. In case of emergency, please follow the instructions of the Eden Park staff. The nearest exit is back down the entry stairs (inaudible) you would have entered from, and the