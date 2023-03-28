Property for Industry Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 28, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Anthony Montgomery Beverley - Property For Industry Limited - Independent Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, It's just going 11, then I'd just like to draw the meeting to order, please. My name is Anthony Beverley, and I'm the Chair of the Board of Directors of PFI. Welcome to the 29th Annual Meeting of PFI. We have a quorum present today, so let's get underway. This year, we're once again holding this meeting as a hybrid meeting, meaning that we'll be having participants here both in person and attending virtually.



Can you hear that, okay? There is a bit of echo. You're okay. Before we start, can I just remind those here in person today to put your phones on silent, please. And in case of an emergency, please follow the instructions of the generator staff, follow the emergency exit out of the meeting room and the assembly point is on Key Street. In order for this hybrid meeting to run smoothly, I'd like to confirm how questions and answers and how voting will work. First, let's deal with the procedure around questions and answers. Any shareholder or appointed proxy is eligible to ask questions.

