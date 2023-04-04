Apr 04, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT
Simon Woodhams - Property For Industry Limited - CEO
Today is to provide you with a more in-depth update on our sustainability performance and plans following the release of our sustainability report in February. We're conscious that this is a focus area for many of our investors and funders and stakeholders, and we want to make sure that we're engaging with you on the journey that PFI is on. This is the third year that we've been running this session. We've had pretty good feedback to date. So we're going to continue to do it. You'll be hearing from myself obviously, and also Craig Peirce, who's our Chief Finance and Operating Officer, and perhaps most importantly, Sarah Beale, who is our Head of Sustainability and Operations.
And so today, we're going to start with a quick recap on our sustainability journey to date. Then we're going to spend most of the session speaking about our refreshed strategy that will take us through to 2030 and providing you with a background to how we developed it and an overview of our commitments under this new strategy.
Finally, there'll be plenty of time
Property for Industry Ltd Corporate Call Transcript
