Aug 26, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT
Albin Kurti - Propel Funeral Partners Limited - MD, Head of Investments & Director
Thanks, Travis, and good morning, everyone. Before we start, I'd like to thank all the Propel staff in Australia and New Zealand, who do a wonderful job in serving families at a difficult time.
Turning to today's presentation. With me are my colleagues, Lilli Gladstone and Fraser Henderson. In terms of the agenda, I'll start by summarizing the key highlights of FY '19 and providing a brief overview of the business. Lilli will cover the financial results in more detail. Fraser will touch on industry trends and acquisitions. And finally, I'll make some concluding remarks before taking questions.
The 3 key takeaways from today's presentation are: firstly, Propel achieved material revenue and earnings growth in FY '19 despite below-trend death volumes, particularly in the first half of the financial year; secondly, comparable funeral volume growth turned positive in the second half and has accelerated materially in recent months, indicating that a recovery in death volumes is underway as expected; and
Full Year 2019 Propel Funeral Partners Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 26, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...