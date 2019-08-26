Aug 26, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Albin Kurti - Propel Funeral Partners Limited - MD, Head of Investments & Director



Thanks, Travis, and good morning, everyone. Before we start, I'd like to thank all the Propel staff in Australia and New Zealand, who do a wonderful job in serving families at a difficult time.



Turning to today's presentation. With me are my colleagues, Lilli Gladstone and Fraser Henderson. In terms of the agenda, I'll start by summarizing the key highlights of FY '19 and providing a brief overview of the business. Lilli will cover the financial results in more detail. Fraser will touch on industry trends and acquisitions. And finally, I'll make some concluding remarks before taking questions.



The 3 key takeaways from today's presentation are: firstly, Propel achieved material revenue and earnings growth in FY '19 despite below-trend death volumes, particularly in the first half of the financial year; secondly, comparable funeral volume growth turned positive in the second half and has accelerated materially in recent months, indicating that a recovery in death volumes is underway as expected; and