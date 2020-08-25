Aug 25, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Albin Kurti - Propel Funeral Partners Limited - MD, Head of Investments & Director



Thank you, Mike, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining Propel's 2020 Full Year Results Briefing. I hope wherever you're listening to this, that you and your family are safe and well.



With me are my colleagues, Lilli Gladstone and Fraser Henderson. And together, we'll take you through the presentation lodged with the ASX this morning.



The emergence of COVID-19 has been the defining event of 2020 and has impacted most industries, including the funeral industry. So before we start, I'd like to thank all of Propel's dedicated staff in Australia and New Zealand for their hard work, professionalism, flexibility and commitment to providing essential and caring services to their communities throughout FY '20, especially since the start of the pandemic. I also acknowledge and express my sympathies to bereaved client families, many of whom have farewell loved ones in particularly challenging circumstances in recent months.



Turning to today's presentation. In terms of the agenda, I'll summarize