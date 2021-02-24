Feb 24, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Albin Kurti - Propel Funeral Partners Limited - MD, Head of Investments & Director



Thanks, Andrea. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining Propel's FY '21 Half Year Results Briefing. I hope that wherever you're listening to this, you and your family are safe and well. With me are my colleagues, Lilli Gladstone and Fraser Henderson. And together, we'll take you through the presentation lodged with the ASX this morning.



Before we start, I would like to first acknowledge and express my sympathies to bereaved client families, many of whom have farewelled loved ones in very challenging circumstances, especially in lockdown areas where strict funeral attendee limits and travel restrictions have applied.



I also would like to thank Propel's dedicated staff in Australia and New