Jul 22, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the General Meeting of Shareholders of Propel Funeral Partners Limited. I would now like to hand the conference over to the company's Chairman, Mr. Brian Scullin. Thank you, and please go ahead.



Brian Edwin Scullin - Propel Funeral Partners Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I am Brian Scullin, Independent Chair and Non-Executive Director of Propel Funeral Partners Limited. On behalf of the Board, I welcome you to this General Meeting of Shareholders, which is being conducted through a virtual meeting platform provided by Link, our share registry provider. We hope that by holding a virtual meeting, we can assist in further reducing the spread of COVID-19 virus and encourage greater participation and engagement among our shareholders, particularly in the light of current lockdowns. If we do experience any technical issues today, a short recess or adjournment may be required.



With me online and joining from Sydney and Hobart are your other