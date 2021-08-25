Aug 25, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Thank you, Rachel. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining Propel's full year results briefing for FY '21. I hope that wherever you're listening to this, you and your family are safe and well. COVID-19 continues to impact the way we work, live and gather to honor and remember loved ones who have passed.



So before we start today's presentation, I'd like to acknowledge and express my sympathies to bereaved client families, many of whom have farewelled loved ones in very challenging circumstances, especially in lockdown areas where strict funeral attendee limits and travel restrictions apply. Having to limit and choose who can attend a funeral is extremely distressing with many families significantly constrained and unable to grief in a way that