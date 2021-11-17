Nov 17, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Brian Edwin Scullin - Propel Funeral Partners Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning everyone. I'â¬â¢m Brian Scullin, Independent Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Propel Funeral Partners Limited. On behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure to welcome you to Propel's 2021 Annual General Meeting, which is being conducted through a virtual meeting platform provided by Link, our share registrar.



In light of travel and other restrictions in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's Board of Directors determined it prudent for the 2021 AGM to be held online only. We hope that by doing so, we will assist in further curbing the spread of the COVID-19 virus and enable greater participation and engagement among our shareholders. One of the benefits of a virtual meeting is that it allows shareholders to attend and participate no matter where they live.



Let me thank you in advance for your patience as we go through the meeting. We will try to ensure that every shareholder who wants to have an opportunity to participate in the meeting can participate, equivalent