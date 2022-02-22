Feb 22, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Propel Funeral Partners Limited First Half Fiscal Year 2022 Results Presentation.



Albin Kurti - Propel Funeral Partners Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director



Thanks, Ian. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining Propel's FY '22 half year results briefing. I hope that wherever you're listening to this, you and your family are safe and well. During the first half of FY '22, COVID continue to impact the way we work, live and gather to honor and remember loved ones who have passed. So before we start today's presentation, I'd like to acknowledge and express my sympathies to bereaved client families, many of whom have farewelled loved ones in very challenging circumstances, especially in lockdown areas where strict funeral attendee limits and travel restrictions have applied. Having to limit and choose who can attend the funeral is extremely distressing with many families significantly