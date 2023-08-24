Aug 24, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Thanks, Jordan. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining Propel's FY '23 full year results briefing. First and foremost, I would like to acknowledge grieved client families who farewelled love ones during FY '23. I also acknowledge and recognize the hard work and dedication of our staff across Australia and New Zealand. Their professionalism, flexibility and commitment to providing essential and caring funeral and related services to the communities they serve is greatly appreciated.



Turning to today's presentation. With me are my colleagues, Lilli Gladstone and Fraser Henderson. And together, we'll take you through the presentation lodged with the ASX this morning.



In terms of the agenda,