Prospa Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 24, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Gail Maria Pemberton - Prospa Group Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the Board, it's my pleasure to welcome you to the virtual AGM Meeting for Prospa Group Limited. My name is Gail Pemberton, and I'm the company's Chair.



I'd like to begin by introducing my fellow directors and members of the management team of Prospa, who are in attendance at this virtual meeting. My fellow directors are Fiona Trafford-Walker, Independent Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, who's attending from Melbourne; and the following directors who are in the Prospa office with me, Greg Ruddock, Independent Director and Chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee; Greg Moshal, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Beau Bertoli, Executive Director and Chief Revenue Officer. Avi Eyal, also a Nonexecutive Director who resides in Israel, is unable to attend due to time differences.



The company's auditors, Deloitte, are also in attendance and are represented by Mark Lumsden.



And I now declare the meeting open. There are a number