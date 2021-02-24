Half Year 2021 Prospa Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Gregory Moshal - Prospa Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining us today as we announce our results for the half year ended 31 December 2020. My name is Greg Moshal, and today, I'm joined by Chief Financial Officer, Ross Aucutt; and Chief Revenue Officer, Beau Bertoli. You'll find the material for today's call on our Investor Relations website.



I'll begin today by running you through our first half 2021 performance highlights. Beau will then provide an operational update and talk to the resurgence in customer demand and originations. Ross will then take you through our financial performance with an update on credit and funding. And we'll close with our views on strategy, outlook and provide an opportunity for you to ask questions.



I'll start everyone on Page 4. Prospa is a financial technology company and the #1 online lender to small businesses in Australia and New Zealand. We build cash flow products and services that enable small businesses to grow and make a fast and compelling online experience. We've succeeded by putting our customers at the