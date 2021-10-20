Prospa Group Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Gregory Moshal - Prospa Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Hi. Thank you for joining us today. For those of you that don't know me, my name is Greg Moshal, and I'm the Cofounder and CEO here at Prospa. I'm really excited to be presenting at Prospa's first Investor Day to both current and potential investors. We understand the importance of keeping you well informed. We hope our presentation provides you with a clear picture of Prospa's plans for the future.



Today, I'm joined by Beau Bertoli, Cofounder and Chief Revenue Officer; as well as Ross Aucutt, our Chief Financial Officer. The presentation will first kick off with an overview of Prospa and market context. I'll then present some product strategy, Beau is going to do a deep dive into opportunities ahead, and Ross will provide insight into our business model. Please be aware that the presentation and supporting materials are available on the ASX and our Investor Relations website.



So when we started Prospa over 9 years ago, Beau and I knew from our own experience just how hard it was to get access to funding. Having been