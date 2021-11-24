Prospa Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 24, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Gail Maria Pemberton - Prospa Group Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the Board, it's my pleasure to welcome you to the Virtual Annual General Meeting for Prospa Group Limited. My name is Gail Pemberton, and I am the company's Chair.



I'd like to begin by introducing my fellow directors and members of the management team of Prospa who are in attendance at this virtual meeting. Fellow directors, joining us from the Prospa office are Greg Moshal, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Beau Bertoli, Executive Director and Chief Revenue Officer; Fiona Trafford-Walker, independent non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Remuneration, People and Nomination Committee; Mary Ploughman, independent non-Executive Director, Chair of the Remuneration, People and Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee; Greg Ruddock, independent non-Executive Director and member of the Audit and Risk Committee; Avi Eyal, our non-Executive Director and member of the Remuneration People and Nomination