Aug 25, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 25, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Beaumont Francis-James Bertoli
Prospa Group Limited - Chief Revenue Officer & Executive Director
* Gregory Moshal
Prospa Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* Ross D. Aucutt
Prospa Group Limited - CFO & Interim Company Secretary
=====================
Operator
This meeting is being recorded.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Financial year '22 results for the period ended 30 June 2022. This morning, we have Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Moshal; Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Beau Bertoli; and Chief Financial Officer; Ross Aucutt presenting. The format will be, the team will present to the results, and then there will be Q&A (Operator Instructions). I'll now pass to Greg.
Gregory Moshal - Prospa Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Mel. A warm welcome to those who have taken the
Full Year 2023 Prospa Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 25, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...