Prospa Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Gail Pemberton -



Hello, and welcome to Prospa's 2023 AGM. On behalf of the Board, it's my pleasure to welcome you to the Virtual Annual General Meeting for Prospa Group Limited. My name is Gail Pemberton, and I'm the company's Chair.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the lands on which we meet today. I'd also like to pay my respects to elders past and present. Before I open the formal proceedings, I'd like to introduce my fellow directors and members of the management team of Prospa who are in attendance at this virtual meeting.



Fellow directors joining us from the Prospa office are, on my right, Greg Moshal, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer. On my left is Beau Bertoli, Executive Director and Chief Revenue Officer; Fiona Trafford-Walker, Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee; Mary Ploughman, Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration, People and Nomination Committee; and Aviad Eyal, Non-Executive Director joins us virtually; Stephanie Rowland, Prospa's Senior Legal Counsel and Company Secretary;