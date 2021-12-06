PGG Wrightson Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 06, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Rodger J. Finlay - PGG Wrightson Limited - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Rodger Finlay, Chairman of PGG Wrightson Limited, and I'd like to welcome you to our 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting. I'm pleased to host our first Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting after we unfortunately had to postpone our in-person meeting in Napier in October due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and alert level restrictions.



As always, the Board's main concern was keeping shareholders, guests and our employees safe. We look forward to hosting future meetings in the Hawkes Bay. I'd like to thank you for your understanding and patience with the change of arrangements for our meeting.



Today's meeting is being held via Computershare's online meetings platform, which allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch this live webcast of the meeting and read the company's documents associated with the meeting.



Like our normal in-person meetings, shareholders and proxies can submit questions and cast votes. If you have a question to