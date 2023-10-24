PGG Wrightson Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Sarah J. Brown - PGG Wrightson Limited - Independent Deputy Chair



(technical difficulty)



of PGG Wrightson Limited. I'll be chairing this meeting. On behalf of our acting chair, U. Kean Seng. And I would like to welcome you to our 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting. Today's meeting is a hybrid meeting with some attending in person and others via our online platform. Before we get started, there are the standard few housekeeping matters to cover.



In the unlikely event of an emergency during the meeting, a warden will direct us to a safe exit. Hotel staff will assist with the evacuation process. In case of a seismic event, please take cover and staff will advise and assist should we need to evacuate the building. Toilets are located to the left through the doors you entered this room and follow the signs.



We're recording this meeting, and it will be posted on our website later today. I confirm we have a quorum, and accordingly, I declare the 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting open.



We'll refer to PGG Wrightson as PGW throughout our presentation today. Today's online meeting