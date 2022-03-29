Pilot Energy Ltd Investor Webinar Transcript

Mar 29, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Brad Lingo - Pilot Energy Limited - Chairman



We're talking about the exciting results that we were putting out from our feasibility studies on our Mid West Clean Energy Project. We are recording this webinar today, and you can also submit questions, which we will address when we get to the end. (Multiple speakers)



Tony Strasser - Pilot Energy Limited - Managing Director



It's in the chat box down at the bottom. So if you want to put a question in, guys, we'll tend to answer that later on, after.



Brad Lingo - Pilot Energy Limited - Chairman



Yeah. So we'll first go to our Compliance Statements slide. One of things I'd like to point out, and it is quite important, relative to this project is -- if you look at the Competent Persons Statement, you'll see that we also have -- we have announced in the feasibility results, certified carbon capture and storage resources under the Society of Petroleum Engineers.



We're only one of two companies that have then certified resources -- Santos, which announced their remaining