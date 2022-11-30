Nov 30, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Chris Meyer - Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. - Director of PL8



Welcome to fellow shareholders to this Plato Income Maximiser webinar. My name is Chris Meyer. I am a director of PL8, as we affectionately call Plato Income Maximiser by its ASX ticker. And I'm joined today by Dr. Don Hamson, fellow Director of PL8, and also managing director of Plato Investment Management, the manager of the PL8 portfolio.



The purpose of today's webinar is to discuss the share purchase plan. That is the first order of business. I will run through a bit of an overview of the share purchase plan and what it means for shareholders. And then, Don will provide a investment update on how he is seeing the markets and the outlook for dividends.



So jumping right into it, if you do have a question, which we will take at the end, please, if you wouldn't mind just tapping it into the Q&A box at the bottom of your screen, and Don and I will endeavor to get to those questions at the end.



So, in terms of the share purchase plan, for those of you who are newcomers to the share purchase plan, we did do one of