Nov 18, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
Daniel Foggo - Plenti Group Ltd. - Founder, CEO, & Executive Director
Thank you, Amanda, and thank you all for joining today. I'm Daniel, the CEO and Founder of Plenti. I'm joined by Miles Drury, our CFO. The journey, to build Plenti into one of Australia's leading consumer lenders has been an exciting one, and delivering our first results today as a public company is certainly a highlight, especially given our results for the half have been very strong, and our results are above our prospectus forecasts.
In this presentation, will talk to our results highlights, briefly recap Plenti's strengths and ambitions, and track record, will describe the performance of our key business areas. Miles will describe our financial results. And finally, I will provide a post period trading update, provide some outlook statements, and also detail our business priorities for H2.
If I could ask you to turn to page 4, where we show our results highlights for the six months to September 30, noting we have a March 31, year end.
In summary, we've had an outstanding half. We achieved record
Half Year 2021 Plenti Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 18, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...