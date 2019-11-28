Premier Investments Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 28, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

Solomon Lew - Premier Investments Limited - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As the time is now 10:30 a.m. and as a quorum is present, I declare the 32nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders open. My name is Solomon Lew, Chairman of Premier Investments Limited. I welcome shareholders here today. I also welcome those shareholders who are following this meeting through the live webcast. I'd also request that you turn off your mobile phones. I'd appreciate that. Thank you.



I also welcome members of the senior management team of Premier Investments and the Just Group. Let me introduce your Board of Directors. From my right, Tim Antonie; Michael McLeod; Mark McInnes, Executive Director and CEO of Premier Retail. On my left, David Crean, Deputy Chairman and Non-Executive Director. Further to the left, Sally Herman, Terry McCartney and Sylvia Falzon.



Henry Lanzer, a member of the Premier Board of Directors, is unable to attend today's AGM, and has sent his apologies to the meeting. Also in attendance today is Mr. Rob Perry, representing our auditors, Ernst & Young