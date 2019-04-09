Pioneer Credit Limited - Special Call Transcript

Apr 09, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pioneer Credit Limited Market Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 10th of April, 2019.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Keith John, Managing Director of Pioneer Credit Limited. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.



Keith Roy John - Pioneer Credit Limited - Founder, MD & Director



Thank you, Christian. Good morning all. By way of introduction, this morning on the call from Pioneer, we have Lisa Stedman, our Chief Operating Officer; Sue Symmons, Company Secretary & General Counsel; and Leslie Crockett, my Chief Financial Officer.



I'd also like to welcome members of the Board, who've dialed in today, our advisers and all shareholders and interested persons that have joined the call this morning.



The intention today is to open the floor to questions from you with respect to Pioneer's presentation released to the market yesterday